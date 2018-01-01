Heat Biologics (HTBX) Trading Down 9.5%

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) shares traded down 9.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. 890,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 609,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Separately, Griffin Securities assumed coverage on Heat Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.25 price target on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.69.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 149.69% and a negative net margin of 1,184.92%. The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. analysts forecast that Heat Biologics, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Heat Biologics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,290 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.86% of Heat Biologics worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc is a development-stage company focused on developing allogeneic, off-the-shelf cellular therapeutic vaccines to combat a range of cancers. The Company is an immuno-oncology company, which focuses on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, such as Immune Pan-Antigen Cytotoxic Therapy (ImPACT) and Combination Pan-Antigen Cytotoxic Therapy (ComPACT).

