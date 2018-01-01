Head to Head Survey: FormFactor (FORM) and Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)

FormFactor (NASDAQ: FORM) and Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) are both small-cap technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares FormFactor and Axcelis Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FormFactor 3.68% 16.80% 11.20% Axcelis Technologies 10.80% 16.37% 10.94%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for FormFactor and Axcelis Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FormFactor 0 1 4 1 3.00 Axcelis Technologies 0 2 3 0 2.60

FormFactor currently has a consensus target price of $19.07, suggesting a potential upside of 21.83%. Axcelis Technologies has a consensus target price of $30.40, suggesting a potential upside of 5.92%. Given FormFactor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe FormFactor is more favorable than Axcelis Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

FormFactor has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axcelis Technologies has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FormFactor and Axcelis Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FormFactor $383.88 million 2.98 -$6.55 million $0.26 60.19 Axcelis Technologies $266.98 million 3.38 $11.00 million $1.19 24.12

Axcelis Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FormFactor. Axcelis Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FormFactor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.4% of FormFactor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Axcelis Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of FormFactor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Axcelis Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FormFactor beats Axcelis Technologies on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc. is a provider of test and measurement solutions. The Company’s segments include the Probe Cards segment and Systems segment. The Company designs, manufactures and sells multiple product lines, including probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, thermal sub-systems, reliability test systems, and related services. Its products provide electrical information from a range of semiconductor and electro-optical devices and integrated circuits (devices) from development to production. Probe Cards segment consists of probe card products and analytical probes. Systems segment consists of wafer probing, thermal and reliability products to enable precision on-wafer measurement of integrated circuits. Systems products are used in the early phases of the development and characterization of semiconductor processes.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips. The Company also provides aftermarket lifecycle products and services, including used tools, spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. The Company offers a complete line of high energy, high current and medium current implanters for all application requirements. The Company’s Purion XE high energy system combines its radio frequency (RF) Linac high energy, spot beam technology with the Purion platform. The Company also offers the Purion M medium current system. The Company’s Purion M systems also offer differentiation for specialty applications, such as hot silicon carbide. The Company’s Purion H high current system is extendable into ultra-low energy applications to satisfy future process requirements, including leakage current performance.

