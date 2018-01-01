Head-To-Head Survey: Broadcom (BRCM) & Its Rivals

Broadcom (NASDAQ: BRCM) is one of 104 public companies in the “Semiconductors” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Broadcom to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Broadcom pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Broadcom pays out 24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Semiconductors” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 57.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Broadcom and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadcom 19.62% 17.57% 13.12% Broadcom Competitors -42.12% 1.36% 1.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Broadcom and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadcom 0 0 1 0 3.00 Broadcom Competitors 958 4870 8923 376 2.58

Broadcom presently has a consensus target price of $216.40, suggesting a potential upside of 295.83%. As a group, “Semiconductors” companies have a potential upside of 9.02%. Given Broadcom’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Broadcom is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.3% of shares of all “Semiconductors” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of shares of all “Semiconductors” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Broadcom and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Broadcom N/A N/A 23.77 Broadcom Competitors $4.38 billion $571.99 million 39.32

Broadcom’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Broadcom. Broadcom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Broadcom beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Corporation (Broadcom) provides semiconductor solutions for wired and wireless communications. The Company offers a portfolio of system-on-a-chip solutions (SoCs) that deliver voice, video, data and multimedia connectivity in the home, office and mobile environments. The Company’s solutions are used globally by manufacturers and are embedded in an array of communications products. The Company operates in two segments: Broadband and Connectivity, and Infrastructure and Networking. Broadcom’s solutions in Broadband and Connectivity segment include set-top box solutions, broadband modem solutions, connectivity solutions and a range of other technologies. Its solutions in Infrastructure and Networking segment include Ethernet switches and PHYs, which includes switches and fabrics; copper and optical transceivers; backplane and optical front-end physical layer devices; processors, and other Infrastructure and Networking technologies.

