Head-To-Head Contrast: Kimbell Royalty (KRP) vs. YPF (YPF)

YPF (NYSE: YPF) and Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares YPF and Kimbell Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YPF 0.89% 1.71% 0.49% Kimbell Royalty N/A 3.00% 2.82%

This table compares YPF and Kimbell Royalty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YPF $14.27 billion 0.63 -$1.91 billion $0.32 71.60 Kimbell Royalty N/A N/A -$80,000.00 N/A N/A

Kimbell Royalty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than YPF.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.9% of YPF shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of Kimbell Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for YPF and Kimbell Royalty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YPF 0 0 4 0 3.00 Kimbell Royalty 0 0 5 1 3.17

YPF currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.22%. Kimbell Royalty has a consensus price target of $21.33, suggesting a potential upside of 31.28%. Given Kimbell Royalty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kimbell Royalty is more favorable than YPF.

Dividends

YPF pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Kimbell Royalty pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. YPF pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Kimbell Royalty beats YPF on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About YPF

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is an energy company. The Company is operating a fully integrated oil and gas chain. The Company operates through the segments, including Exploration and Production, Downstream, and Corporate and Other. The Company’s Exploration and Production segment includes exploration and production activities, natural gas and crude oil purchases, sales of natural gas, and to a lesser extent crude oil, to third parties and intersegment sales of crude oil, natural gas and its byproducts. The Company’s Downstream segment is engaged in the refining, transport, purchase of crude oil and natural gas from third parties and intersegment sales, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, refined products, petrochemicals, electric power generation and natural gas distribution. The Company’s Corporate and Other segment carries out other activities.

About Kimbell Royalty

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2015, the Company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 3.7 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 0.9 million gross acres, with approximately 44% of its acres located in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2015, the Company’s mineral and royalty interests were located in 20 states and in every onshore basin across the continental United States, and included ownership in over 48,000 gross producing wells, including over 29,000 wells in the Permian Basin. The Company’s properties include Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, Terryville/Cotton Valley/Haynesville, Eagle Ford, Barnett Shale/Fort Worth Basin, Bakken/Williston Basin, San Juan Basin, Onshore California, DJ Basin/Rockies/Niobrara, Illinois Basin and others.

