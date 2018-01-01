Head-To-Head Contrast: Avery Dennison (AVY) versus Its Rivals

Avery Dennison (NYSE: AVY) is one of 15 publicly-traded companies in the “Non-Paper Containers & Packaging” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Avery Dennison to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avery Dennison and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Avery Dennison $6.09 billion $320.70 million 25.64 Avery Dennison Competitors $4.42 billion $182.22 million 144.58

Avery Dennison has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Avery Dennison is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Avery Dennison and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avery Dennison 0 4 4 0 2.50 Avery Dennison Competitors 85 599 407 6 2.30

Avery Dennison currently has a consensus target price of $109.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.10%. As a group, “Non-Paper Containers & Packaging” companies have a potential upside of 4.75%. Given Avery Dennison’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Avery Dennison has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Avery Dennison has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avery Dennison’s peers have a beta of 1.21, indicating that their average stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Avery Dennison and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avery Dennison 6.27% 40.52% 8.60% Avery Dennison Competitors 2.82% 22.99% 4.08%

Dividends

Avery Dennison pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Avery Dennison pays out 40.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Non-Paper Containers & Packaging” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 61.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Avery Dennison has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.8% of Avery Dennison shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of shares of all “Non-Paper Containers & Packaging” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Avery Dennison shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of shares of all “Non-Paper Containers & Packaging” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Avery Dennison beats its peers on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation (Avery Dennison) is engaged in the production of pressure-sensitive materials and a range of tickets, tags, labels and other converted products. The Company’s segments include Label and Graphic Materials (LGM); Retail Branding and Information Solutions (RBIS), and Industrial and Healthcare Materials (IHM). The Company’s LGM segment manufactures and sells Fasson-, JAC-, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison- and Mactac-brand graphics, and Avery Dennison-brand reflective products. The Company’s RBIS segment designs, manufactures and sells a range of branding and information solutions to retailers, brand owners, apparel manufacturers, distributors and industrial customers on a global basis. The Company’s IHM segment manufactures and sells Fasson-brand and Avery Dennison-brand tapes and fasteners, Vancive-brand medical pressure-sensitive adhesive (PSA) based materials and products, and performance polymers.

