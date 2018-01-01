Head-To-Head Analysis: GrafTech International (GTI) vs. The Competition

GrafTech International (NYSE: GTI) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “Electrical Components & Equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare GrafTech International to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get GrafTech International alerts:

66.7% of shares of all “Electrical Components & Equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of shares of all “Electrical Components & Equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for GrafTech International and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GrafTech International 0 0 0 0 N/A GrafTech International Competitors 201 991 1284 8 2.44

As a group, “Electrical Components & Equipment” companies have a potential upside of 7.14%. Given GrafTech International’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GrafTech International has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GrafTech International and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GrafTech International N/A N/A -1.83 GrafTech International Competitors $3.13 billion $232.52 million -116,377.46

GrafTech International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than GrafTech International. GrafTech International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares GrafTech International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrafTech International -13.82% -9.99% -5.32% GrafTech International Competitors -3.67% 5.84% 2.03%

Summary

GrafTech International competitors beat GrafTech International on 7 of the 8 factors compared.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. (GTI) is a manufacturer of graphite electrodes, products essential to the production of electric arc furnace (EAF) steel and other ferrous and nonferrous metals. The Company produces needle coke products, which are the primary raw material needed in the manufacture of graphite electrodes. The Company manufactures carbon, graphite and semi-graphite refractory products, which protect the walls of blast furnaces and submerged arc furnaces. The Company’s operating segments include: Industrial Materials, which include graphite electrodes, refractory products and needle coke products, and Engineered Solutions, which includes advanced graphite materials, advanced composite materials, advanced electronics technologies and advanced materials. The Company has seven product categories: graphite electrodes, refractory products, needle coke products, advanced graphite materials, advanced composite materials, advanced electronics technologies and advanced materials.

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.