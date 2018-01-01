Hanesbrands (HBI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. FBR & Co reissued a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.97.
Hanesbrands (HBI) opened at $20.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,623.46, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $25.73.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 24,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.8% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.5% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 11,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.2% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 20,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.1% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 22,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.
About Hanesbrands
Hanesbrands Inc is a marketer of basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia/Pacific under apparel brands, such as Hanes, Champion, Maidenform, DIM, Bali, Playtex, Bonds, JMS/Just My Size, Nur Die/Nur Der, L’eggs, Lovable, Wonderbra, Flexees, Gear for Sports and Berlei.
