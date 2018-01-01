Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (OMAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.05.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMAB. Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. HSBC raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 185,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 39,503 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 12.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after buying an additional 12,021 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 7.5% in the third quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 62,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 438.0% in the third quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 46,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 37,670 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 68.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 42,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 17,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ OMAB ) traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.48. 127,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The firm has a market cap of $2,040.03, a PE ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.96.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to operate, maintain and develop over 10 airports in Mexico. The Company’s segments include Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel and Other. The Company also engages in various commercial and diversification activities conducted at its airports, such as the leasing of space to restaurants and retailers, the operation of parking facilities, and the operation of the NH Terminal 2 Hotel and the Hilton Garden Inn Hotel at the Monterrey airport.

