Greene King plc (GNK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Greene King plc (LON:GNK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 594.09 ($7.94).

GNK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($10.43) target price on shares of Greene King in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Investec cut their target price on Greene King from GBX 850 ($11.37) to GBX 667 ($8.92) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greene King in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Greene King in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.03) target price on shares of Greene King in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Get Greene King alerts:

Greene King (LON:GNK) opened at GBX 555 ($7.42) on Monday. Greene King has a 52-week low of GBX 490.08 ($6.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 768 ($10.27). The firm has a market capitalization of $1,710.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 991.07.

Greene King (LON:GNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported GBX 33 ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 34 ($0.45) by GBX (1) (($0.01)). Greene King had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of GBX 103.14 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a GBX 8.80 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/01/greene-king-plc-gnk-given-consensus-rating-of-hold-by-brokerages.html.

Greene King Company Profile

Greene King plc is an integrated pub retailer and brewer. The Company operates approximately 3,040 managed, tenanted, leased and franchised pubs, restaurants and hotels, including brands, such as Hungry Horse, Chef & Brewer, Flaming Grill, Farmhouse Inns and its Greene King locals estate. The Company’s segments include Pub Company, Pub Partners, and Brewing & Brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Greene King Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene King and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.