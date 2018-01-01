Green Energy Mgmt Serv Holdings Inc (GRMS) CEO Buys $2,800,000.00 in Stock

Green Energy Mgmt Serv Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:GRMS) CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $2,800,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Green Energy Mgmt Serv Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS GRMS) opened at $0.01 on Monday.
Green Energy Mgmt Serv Company Profile
Receive News & Ratings for Green Energy Mgmt Serv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Energy Mgmt Serv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.