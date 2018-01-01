Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.80.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) opened at $89.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4,350.00, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $56.52 and a 12-month high of $96.15.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $236.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.43 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 8.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc is engaged in the provision of postsecondary education. The Company is a regionally accredited university. The Company offers the degrees, including Doctor of Education, Doctor of Business Administration, Doctor of Nursing Practice, Doctor of Philosophy, Education Specialist, Master of Divinity, Master of Arts, Master of Education, Master of Business Administration and Master of Public Administration, Master of Public Health, Master of Science, Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science, and a range of programs for its degrees.

