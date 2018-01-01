Genus plc (LON:GNS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,217 ($29.64).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. N+1 Singer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genus in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($28.08) price target on shares of Genus in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,353 ($31.46) price target on shares of Genus in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.76) price target on shares of Genus in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,815 ($24.27) price target on shares of Genus in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

Get Genus alerts:

In other Genus news, insider Karim Bitar sold 32,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,511 ($33.57), for a total value of £810,852.12 ($1,084,171.84). Also, insider Stephen Wilson sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,552 ($34.12), for a total transaction of £41,470 ($55,448.59).

Shares of Genus ( GNS ) traded up GBX 51 ($0.68) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 2,531 ($33.84). 15,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,422. The company has a market capitalization of $1,520.00 and a P/E ratio of 4,775.47. Genus has a 52 week low of GBX 1,652 ($22.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,597 ($34.72).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Genus plc (GNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/01/genus-plc-gns-given-consensus-rating-of-hold-by-brokerages.html.

Genus Company Profile

Genus plc is an animal genetics company, which provides farmers with genetics that enable them to produce animal protein, in the form of meat and milk. The Company’s segments include Genus PIC, Genus ABS, Genus Asia, and Research and Development. The Genus PIC segment is engaged in porcine sales business, excluding Asia, and serves porcine customers in North America, Latin America and Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.