Genesco (GCO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded Genesco from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Genesco currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.29.

Genesco (GCO) opened at $32.50 on Friday. Genesco has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.18, a PE ratio of -5.13, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.10). Genesco had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Genesco will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GCO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Genesco by 844.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 35,554 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Genesco by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Genesco by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Genesco by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Genesco by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 239,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 45,660 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc is a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel and accessories. The Company operates in five segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Lids Sports Group, Johnston & Murphy Group and Licensed Brands. It relies on independent third-party manufacturers for production of its footwear products sold at wholesale.

