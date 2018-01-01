General American Investors Co. Inc. Sells 67,280 Shares of CVS Health Corp (CVS)

General American Investors Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 67,280 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 122,519 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 15.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 406,192 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,887,000 after buying an additional 54,521 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 22.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,994 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,706,000 after buying an additional 74,222 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,746 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 29,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,208,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. Jefferies Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $85.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.35.

Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE CVS) opened at $72.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73,441.92, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.55. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $66.45 and a 52-week high of $84.72.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.17 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.32%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is an integrated pharmacy healthcare company. The Company provides pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare, Inc (Omnicare) and Omnicare’s long-term care (LTC) operations, which include distribution of pharmaceuticals, related pharmacy consulting and other ancillary services to chronic care facilities and other care settings.

