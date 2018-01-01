GB Group plc (LON:GBG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 426.67 ($5.70).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GBG shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 467 ($6.24) price target on shares of GB Group in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.75) price target on shares of GB Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, FinnCap reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.02) price target on shares of GB Group in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Get GB Group alerts:

In related news, insider David John Wilson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.68), for a total value of £425,000 ($568,257.79).

Shares of GB Group ( LON GBG ) opened at GBX 435.25 ($5.82) on Monday. GB Group has a 12-month low of GBX 270 ($3.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 458.25 ($6.13). The company has a market capitalization of $659.24 and a PE ratio of 4,836.11.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “GB Group plc (GBG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/01/gb-group-plc-gbg-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-buy-from-brokerages.html.

About GB Group

GB Group plc (GBG) is a global specialist in identity data intelligence. Its segments include Identity Proofing division and Identity Solutions division. The Identity Proofing division provides Identification (ID) Verification, ID Employ and Comply services and ID Fraud and Risk Management Services. It also includes the operations of ID Scan Biometrics Ltd, a provider of software that automates on-boarding of customers and employees by simplifying the identity verification and data capture process.

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.