Gary B. Smith Sells 4,000 Shares of Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Stock

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $86,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gary B. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 28th, Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $171,760.00.

On Thursday, December 21st, Gary B. Smith sold 113,735 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $2,413,456.70.

On Friday, December 15th, Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $171,040.00.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Gary B. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $205,500.00.

On Thursday, November 9th, Gary B. Smith sold 6,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $120,540.00.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $176,960.00.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE CIEN) opened at $20.93 on Monday. Ciena Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98. The company has a market cap of $3,007.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Ciena had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $744.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Ciena Corporation will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Ciena declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the third quarter valued at about $33,373,000. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 48.5% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 128,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 41,959 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 169.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,217,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652,791 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the third quarter valued at about $674,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 5.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 15,588 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.98 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.48.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation is a network strategy and technology company, which provides solutions that enable a range of network operators to adopt communication architectures and deliver an array of services, relied upon by enterprise and consumer end users. It provides equipment, software and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery and management of voice, video and data traffic on communications networks.

