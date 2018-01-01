Garmin (GRMN) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.05

News headlines about Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Garmin earned a coverage optimism score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 44.4831234251747 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BidaskClub lowered Garmin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Garmin from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.57.

Garmin ( NASDAQ GRMN ) traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $59.57. The stock had a trading volume of 497,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,124. Garmin has a 1 year low of $47.03 and a 1 year high of $63.15. The stock has a market cap of $11,169.38, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sean Biddlecombe sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $45,904.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jonathan Burrell sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total value of $7,534,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,063,870 shares of company stock valued at $64,367,378 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. (Garmin) and subsidiaries offer global positioning system (GPS) navigation and wireless devices and applications. The Company operates through five segments. It offers a range of auto navigation products, as well as a range of products and applications designed for the mobile GPS market. It offers products to consumers around the world, including Outdoor Handhelds, Wearable Devices, Golf Devices, and Dog Tracking and Training/Pet Obedience Devices.

