Garmin (GRMN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/31/2017 – Garmin was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/15/2017 – Garmin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tigress Financial.

12/15/2017 – Garmin was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/12/2017 – Garmin had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $48.00.

12/2/2017 – Garmin was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/10/2017 – Garmin was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/2/2017 – Garmin had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $57.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2017 – Garmin was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Garmin is an OEM of GPS-based and other electronic devices. The company reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2017 results with revenues and earnings surpassing our estimates. marine, outdoor and aviation segments. Auto and Fitness segment revenues declined year over year. The company's strategy involves a constantly evolving product line supported by a platform approach that increases engagement with its products and focuses on building a community of users. A solid portfolio of new products across segments, secular drivers in the aviation market, market share gains in the marine market and contributions from acquisitions are other positives. However, weak personal navigation device (PND) market and additional revenue deferrals remain headwinds. Year to date, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to.”

Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ GRMN) traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.57. The stock had a trading volume of 497,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,169.38, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $47.03 and a 12 month high of $63.15.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.00 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 22.65%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sean Biddlecombe sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $45,904.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Clifton A. Pemble sold 4,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $223,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,063,870 shares of company stock valued at $64,367,378 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. (Garmin) and subsidiaries offer global positioning system (GPS) navigation and wireless devices and applications. The Company operates through five segments. It offers a range of auto navigation products, as well as a range of products and applications designed for the mobile GPS market. It offers products to consumers around the world, including Outdoor Handhelds, Wearable Devices, Golf Devices, and Dog Tracking and Training/Pet Obedience Devices.

