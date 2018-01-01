Full Circle Capital (FULL) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Full Circle Capital (NASDAQ:FULL) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Full Circle Capital earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the investment management company an impact score of 42.502106147136 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Full Circle Capital (FULL) traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.67. 20,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,649. The company has a market cap of $59.55 and a P/E ratio of -6.36. Full Circle Capital has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $3.14.

Full Circle Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The Company invests primarily in senior secured loans and second lien loans, mezzanine loans and equity securities issued by lower middle-market and middle-market companies that operate in a range of industries.

