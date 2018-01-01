Frank’s International (FI) & Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI) Head to Head Comparison

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ: GIFI) and Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Gulf Island Fabrication and Frank’s International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulf Island Fabrication 0 0 0 0 N/A Frank’s International 3 9 1 0 1.85

Frank’s International has a consensus price target of $7.67, indicating a potential upside of 15.29%. Given Frank’s International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Frank’s International is more favorable than Gulf Island Fabrication.

Profitability

This table compares Gulf Island Fabrication and Frank’s International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulf Island Fabrication -12.71% -9.45% -7.70% Frank’s International -26.21% -9.25% -7.80%

Dividends

Gulf Island Fabrication pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Frank’s International pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Gulf Island Fabrication pays out -2.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Frank’s International pays out -56.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Frank’s International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Gulf Island Fabrication has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frank’s International has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gulf Island Fabrication and Frank’s International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulf Island Fabrication $286.33 million 0.70 $3.51 million ($1.62) -8.29 Frank’s International $487.53 million 3.04 -$135.33 million ($0.53) -12.55

Gulf Island Fabrication has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Frank’s International. Frank’s International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gulf Island Fabrication, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.7% of Gulf Island Fabrication shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.5% of Frank’s International shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Gulf Island Fabrication shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 77.9% of Frank’s International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Frank’s International beats Gulf Island Fabrication on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (Gulf Island) is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is a fabricator of steel platforms and other specialized structures for customers in the offshore oil and gas industry. It also performs onshore and offshore construction and fabrication services for customers in the marine industry. Its primary activity is the fabrication of offshore drilling and production platforms and other steel structures for customers in the oil and gas and marine industries, including jackets and deck sections of fixed production platforms, hull, tendon, and/or deck sections of floating production platforms, piles, wellhead protectors. It conducts its operations through its subsidiaries, which include Gulf Island, L.L.C.; Gulf Marine Fabricators, L.P.; Gulf Island Marine Fabricators, L.L.C.; Gulf Island Shipyards, L.L.C.; Dolphin Services, L.L.C.; and Dolphin Steel Sales, L.L.C.

Frank’s International Company Profile

Frank’s International N.V. (FINV) is a provider of engineered tubular services, tubular fabrication and specialty well construction and well intervention solutions to the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through four business segments: International Services, U. S. Services, Tubular Sales and Blackhawk. As of December 31, 2016, the International Services segment provided tubular services in international offshore markets and in several onshore international regions in approximately 60 countries on six continents. The U.S. Services segment provides tubular services. The Blackhawk segment provides well construction and well intervention rental equipment, services and products, in addition to the cementing tool expertise, in the United States and Mexican Gulf of Mexico, onshore United States and other select international locations.

