First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (FAM) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (NYSE:FAM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd.
First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.8% per year over the last three years.
Shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (FAM) opened at $11.66 on Monday. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $12.15.
First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income. As a secondary objective, the Fund seeks capital appreciation. The Fund pursues these objectives by investing its Managed Assets in the world bond markets through a diversified portfolio of investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
