First Financial Bankshares (FFIN) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First Financial Bankshares earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the bank an impact score of 45.1233527467338 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

First Financial Bankshares (FFIN) traded down $1.35 on Monday, reaching $45.05. The company had a trading volume of 221,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,612. The company has a market cap of $2,983.48, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.40. First Financial Bankshares has a twelve month low of $36.85 and a twelve month high of $48.85.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $83.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.87 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 33.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.51%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BidaskClub downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, First Financial Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director David L. Copeland sold 1,368 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $62,271.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,412.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/01/first-financial-bankshares-ffin-earning-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-report-finds.html.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, conducts commercial banking business. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s subsidiaries included First Financial Bank, National Association, Abilene, Texas; First Technology Services, Inc, Abilene, Texas; First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, National Association, Abilene, Texas; First Financial Investments, Inc, Abilene, Texas, and First Financial Insurance Agency, Inc, Abilene, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.