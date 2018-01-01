First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Acquires Shares of 1,550 UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,550 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18,383.4% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,516,706 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,573,000 after buying an additional 2,503,090 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,388,641 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $442,896,000 after buying an additional 2,264,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,578,618 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,974,168,000 after buying an additional 1,588,516 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 77.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,584,134 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $664,570,000 after buying an additional 1,562,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 180.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,252,507 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,660,000 after buying an additional 1,449,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE UNH) opened at $220.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $215,390.00, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $156.09 and a one year high of $231.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

In related news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $1,250,536.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,652,503.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry C. Renfro sold 22,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.75, for a total transaction of $5,011,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,310,879.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,630 shares of company stock worth $7,669,416. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.98.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

