Financial Contrast: Pall (PLL) and The Competition

Pall (NYSE: PLL) is one of 52 publicly-traded companies in the “Industrial Machinery & Equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Pall to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pall and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pall N/A N/A 35.71 Pall Competitors $3.33 billion $240.04 million 488.86

Pall’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Pall. Pall is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Pall and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pall 14.12% 24.23% 10.41% Pall Competitors 4.18% -45.67% 5.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.0% of shares of all “Industrial Machinery & Equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of shares of all “Industrial Machinery & Equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pall and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pall 0 0 0 0 N/A Pall Competitors 293 1732 1861 19 2.41

As a group, “Industrial Machinery & Equipment” companies have a potential upside of 1.49%. Given Pall’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pall has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Pall rivals beat Pall on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Pall Company Profile

Pall Corporation is a filtration, separation and purification company. The Company is a supplier of filtration, separation and purification technologies, principally made by the Company using its engineering capability and fluid management, filter media, and other fluid clarification and separations equipment for the removal of solid, liquid and gaseous contaminants from a variety of liquids and gases. The Company serves customers through two businesses globally: Life Sciences and Industrial. The Life Sciences business group is focused on developing, manufacturing and selling products to customers in the Medical, BioPharmaceuticals and Food & Beverage markets. The Industrial business group is focused on developing, manufacturing and selling products to customers in the Process Technologies, Aerospace and Microelectronics markets.

