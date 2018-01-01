Financial Analysis: Vitae Pharmaceuticals (VTAE) versus Peregrine Pharmaceuticals (PPHM)

Vitae Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VTAE) and Peregrine Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PPHM) are both small-cap healthcare companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Vitae Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Vitae Pharmaceuticals and Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitae Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Peregrine Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Peregrine Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 157.73%. Given Peregrine Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Peregrine Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Vitae Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.6% of Vitae Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.7% of Peregrine Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Vitae Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Peregrine Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vitae Pharmaceuticals and Peregrine Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vitae Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A ($1.92) -10.94 Peregrine Pharmaceuticals $57.63 million 3.04 -$28.15 million ($0.81) -4.79

Vitae Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Peregrine Pharmaceuticals. Vitae Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vitae Pharmaceuticals and Peregrine Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitae Pharmaceuticals -318,350.20% -53.70% -49.85% Peregrine Pharmaceuticals -39.23% -52.55% -24.77%

Summary

Peregrine Pharmaceuticals beats Vitae Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vitae Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vitae Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for diseases. It is engaged in developing a portfolio of product candidates through Contour, its structure-based drug discovery platform. The Company’s product candidates include VTP- 43742 for the treatment of psoriasis, as well as multiple other autoimmune disorders. The Company completed approximately two Phase I studies with VTP-43742. Its VTP-38543, a second product candidate is in a Phase IIa proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. Its VTP-36951 is for the treatment and prevention of Alzheimer’s disease, or Alzheimer’s. VTP-43742, the Company’s wholly owned clinical candidate in an on-going Phase IIa proof-of-concept trial in psoriasis, is an orally active small molecule inhibitor of Retinoic acid-receptor (RAR)-Related Orphan Receptor gamma-t (RORgt) activity for the treatment of various autoimmune disorders.

Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Peregrine) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates through two segments: Peregrine, which is engaged in the research and development of monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of cancer, and Avid, which is engaged in providing contract manufacturing services for third party customers on a fee-for-service basis while also supporting its internal drug development efforts. Bavituximab is its lead immunotherapy candidate. Bavituximab is a monoclonal antibody that targets and binds to phosphatidylserine (PS), a immunosuppressive molecule that is usually located inside the membrane of healthy cells, but then flips and becomes exposed on the outside of cells in the tumor microenvironment, causing the tumor to evade immune detection. The Company’s subsidiary is Avid Bioservices, Inc. (Avid). Avid provides integrated current good manufacturing practices (cGMP) services from cell line development to commercial biomanufacturing.

Receive News & Ratings for Vitae Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitae Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.