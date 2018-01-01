Financial Analysis: Cerulean Pharma (DARE) vs. Its Rivals

Cerulean Pharma (NASDAQ: DARE) is one of 286 public companies in the “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Cerulean Pharma to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Cerulean Pharma has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cerulean Pharma’s rivals have a beta of 6.02, suggesting that their average share price is 502% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cerulean Pharma and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerulean Pharma N/A -228.18% -126.97% Cerulean Pharma Competitors -5,189.81% -162.78% -35.24%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cerulean Pharma and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cerulean Pharma $760,000.00 -$39.30 million N/A Cerulean Pharma Competitors $290.27 million $35.99 million 67.00

Cerulean Pharma’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cerulean Pharma.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cerulean Pharma and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerulean Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Cerulean Pharma Competitors 897 3297 11783 236 2.70

As a group, “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies have a potential upside of 43.32%. Given Cerulean Pharma’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cerulean Pharma has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.1% of Cerulean Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.6% of Cerulean Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cerulean Pharma rivals beat Cerulean Pharma on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Cerulean Pharma

Dare Bioscience, Inc., formerly Cerulean Pharma Inc., is a healthcare company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of products in women’s reproductive health. Its lead product candidate is Ovaprene, a clinical stage, non-hormonal contraceptive ring. The Company is developing Ovaprene to provide protection over multiple weeks of use and require no intervention at the time of intercourse. Ovaprene has a custom intravaginal ring design, with a permeable mesh in the center of the ring that creates a partial barrier to sperm, and a mechanism to release locally acting spermiostatic agents through the ring. The combination of these two complementary approaches produces attractive contraceptive efficacy outcomes that are consistent with the effective barrier option, the diaphragm, and short-acting hormonal options, such as oral pill, patches and vaginal ring.

