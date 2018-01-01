Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) versus Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Critical Comparison

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) and Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Federal Realty Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Digital Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Federal Realty Investment Trust pays out 97.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Digital Realty Trust pays out 302.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Federal Realty Investment Trust has increased its dividend for 49 consecutive years and Digital Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and Digital Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Realty Investment Trust 1 2 8 0 2.64 Digital Realty Trust 0 7 7 0 2.50

Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus price target of $140.80, suggesting a potential upside of 6.02%. Digital Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $124.85, suggesting a potential upside of 9.61%. Given Digital Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Digital Realty Trust is more favorable than Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Realty Investment Trust and Digital Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Realty Investment Trust 35.50% 13.28% 4.82% Digital Realty Trust 11.71% 5.15% 1.97%

Volatility and Risk

Federal Realty Investment Trust has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digital Realty Trust has a beta of -0.1, indicating that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Federal Realty Investment Trust and Digital Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Realty Investment Trust $801.59 million 12.02 $249.91 million $4.10 32.39 Digital Realty Trust $2.14 billion 10.92 $426.18 million $1.23 92.60

Digital Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Federal Realty Investment Trust. Federal Realty Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digital Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.4% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.3% of Digital Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Digital Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Federal Realty Investment Trust beats Digital Realty Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company specializes in the ownership, management and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in affluent communities in selected metropolitan markets in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States, as well as in California and South Florida. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or had an interest in community and neighborhood shopping centers and mixed-use properties, which operated as 96 retail real estate projects and included approximately 22.6 million square feet. As of December 31, 2016, its 96 retail shopping center and mixed-use properties were located in 12 states and the District of Columbia. As of December 31, 2016, there were approximately 2,900 leases with tenants providing a range of retail products and services. These tenants range from sole proprietorships to national retailers, or corporate group of tenants.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of owning, acquiring, developing and operating data centers. The Company is focused on providing data center and colocation solutions for domestic and international tenants across a range of industry verticals ranging from financial services, cloud and information technology services, to manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products. As of December 31, 2016, its portfolio consisted of 145 operating properties, including 14 properties held as investments in unconsolidated joint ventures, of which 104 are located throughout the United States, 32 are located in Europe, four are located in Asia, three are located in Australia and two are located in Canada. It is a general partner of Digital Realty Trust, L.P. As of December 31, 2016, it owned an approximate 98.5% common general partnership interest in Digital Realty Trust, L.P.

