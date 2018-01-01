Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect LMP Capital and Income Fund (SCD) Share Price

News headlines about LMP Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) have trended positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. LMP Capital and Income Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.9111186838389 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund (NYSE SCD) opened at $13.95 on Monday. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $14.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is total return with an emphasis on income. The Fund invests in a range of equity and fixed-income securities of both the United States and foreign issuers. It may invest in both energy and non-energy master limited partnerships (MLPs), so long as no more than 25% of the Fund’s total assets are invested in MLPs that are treated as qualified publicly traded partnerships.

