Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (PKO) Stock Price

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE PKO) opened at $25.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.44. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $27.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (the Fund) is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek current income as a primary focus and also capital appreciation. The Fund invests a substantial portion of assets in a variety of mortgage-related securities and may hold common stocks, including those received from conversion of other portfolio securities.

