Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Cohen & Steers Limited Drtn Prfd&Incm Fd (LDP) Share Price

Media headlines about Cohen & Steers Limited Drtn Prfd&Incm Fd (NYSE:LDP) have trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cohen & Steers Limited Drtn Prfd&Incm Fd earned a daily sentiment score of 0.37 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 47.6555730629708 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Drtn Prfd&Incm Fd (NYSE LDP) opened at $26.07 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Limited Drtn Prfd&Incm Fd has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $27.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be given a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 20th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The investment objective of the Fund is high current income through investment in preferred and other income securities. The secondary investment objective is capital appreciation.

