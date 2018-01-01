EZCORP (EZPW) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

EZPW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Group restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price (up previously from $10.50) on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EZCORP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ EZPW) opened at $12.20 on Friday. EZCORP has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 8.01. The stock has a market cap of $663.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.97.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. EZCORP had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $182.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that EZCORP will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in EZCORP by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,309,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,941,000 after acquiring an additional 272,095 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in EZCORP by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,725,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,684,000 after acquiring an additional 168,983 shares in the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 3,175,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,163,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 2,262,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,420,000 after purchasing an additional 715,233 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,045,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,970,000 after purchasing an additional 411,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Mexico, and consumer loans in Mexico. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, which includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in the United States; Mexico Pawn, which includes its Empeno Facil pawn operations and cash converters buy/sell store operations in Mexico, and Other International, which includes its CASHMAX financial services operations in Canada and its equity interest in Cash Converters International.

