Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,824 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWH Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.8% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 172.7% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 51.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vetr cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Societe Generale set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.36.

Exxon Mobil Co. ( NYSE XOM ) opened at $83.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $76.05 and a twelve month high of $91.34. The company has a market cap of $356,000.00, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $66.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.33%.

In other news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 4,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $406,595.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 187,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,645,464.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 5,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $470,091.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 187,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,750,555.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,357 shares of company stock valued at $4,273,910 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation is engaged in energy business. The Company is engaged in the exploration, production, transportation and sale of crude oil and natural gas, and the manufacture, transportation and sale of petroleum products. The Company also manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and a range of specialty products.

