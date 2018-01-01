Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Essent Group in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Essent Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Nine Chapters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Essent Group in the third quarter valued at $219,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Essent Group in the second quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Essent Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Shares of Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) opened at $43.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4,274.01, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. Essent Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $47.29.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $150.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.79 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 51.64% and a return on equity of 18.55%. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Essent Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 25th. ValuEngine cut Essent Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

In other news, Director Andrew Turnbull sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $315,070.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,935,166.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,858 shares of company stock valued at $2,414,044. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/01/essent-group-ltd-esnt-shares-bought-by-legal-general-group-plc.html.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a private mortgage insurance company. The Company is engaged in offering private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its products and services include mortgage insurance, contract underwriting, and Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.