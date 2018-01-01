Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 1st (BUSE, BZLFY, CBBYF, CBFV, CBIO, CCMP, CJEWY, CLD, CLUB, CNDT)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, January 1st:

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Busey Corporation is a financial holding company located in Urbana, Illinois. First Busey is engaged primarily in commercial, retail and correspondent banking and provides trust services, insurance services, and travel services. “

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Cybg (OTCMKTS:CBBYF)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CYBG PLC provides commercial banking services to retail and institutional customers. It offers savings accounts, telephone banking, insurance, investment management, loans, credit cards, cash management accounts, financial planning, mortgage and internet banking. The bank primarily provides its services through retail branches, business banking centres, direct and online banking. It operates under Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank and B brands. CYBG PLC is headquartered in Leeds, the United Kingdom. “

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “CB Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for Community Bank, a chartered commercial bank. The Bank’s services include personal banking and business banking. It offers checking, loan accounts, individual retirement accounts, wealth management, certificates of deposit, recorder check, business checking accounts, business loans, cash management and re-order check. The Bank offers other services, including merchant services, financial and wealth management, wire transfers, credit card, ATM, and online banking services. It serves business owners, non-profit groups, government agencies, school administrators, and individual personal account holders in Pennsylvania. CB Financial Services, Inc. is based in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania. “

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cabot Microelectronics Corporation is the leading supplier of CMP slurries for polishing various materials used in semiconductor manufacturing processes. The company’s products play a critical role in the production of the most advanced semiconductor devices, enabling the manufacture of smaller, faster and more complex devices by its customers. Cabot Microelectronics has demonstrated consistent, steady growth and is the leader in the CMP Industry, as well as part of the dynamic, high-growth Consumer Electronics Industry, enabling the manufacture of leading edge devices in on of the most innovative industries in the world. “

Chow Tai Fook Jewe (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group manufactures and sells jewelry products. The Company sells rings, necklaces, earrings, pendants, bracelets and small statues. It operates primarily in China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Malaysia and Singapore. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. “

Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cloud Peak Energy operates as a producer of low sulfur, high quality, sub-bituminous coal in the United States. It owns and operates three surface coal mines in the Powder River Basin named: Antelope, Cordero Rojo and the Spring Creek Mine. The Antelope Mine and Cordero Rojo Mine are located in Wyoming and the Spring Creek Mine is located near Decker, Montana. The company is headquartered in Gillette, Wyoming. “

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL, INC. health club company is the largest in the Northeastern United States. TSI owns and operates the Sports Clubs Network of clubs, which includes New York Sports Clubs, Boston Sports Clubs, Washington Sports Clubs and Philadelphia Sports Clubs. There are also three locations in Switzerland: the Forum and the Joggeli Fitness Clubs in Basel and the Luxor Club in Zurich. All Sports Clubs locations offer a multitude of options for everyone, including a wide range of group exercise and fitness programs. Select facilities also offer racquet sports, pools, basketball courts and other recreational activities. All Clubs are fully equipped with tons of strength training equipment, cardiovascular machines and other exercise equipment. Additional services such as personal training, massage, steam room and sauna, Sports Clubs for Kids and fitness assessments are also available. “

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Cannae Holdings, Inc. holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian Holdings, LLC, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC and T-System Holding LLC. Cannae Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Fidelity National Financial Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Cray Inc. is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing the high performance computing (HPC) market, primarily categories of systems known as supercomputers. The Company’s segments include Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other. The Supercomputing segment includes a suite of supercomputer systems, which are used by engineering centers in universities, government laboratories, and commercial institutions. The Storage and Data Management segment includes Cray Data Warp and Sonexion, as well as other third-party storage products and their ongoing maintenance and system analysts. The Maintenance and Support segment provides ongoing maintenance of Cray supercomputers, big data storage and analytics systems, as well as system analysts. The Engineering Services and Other segment include the Company’s analytics business and Custom Engineering. “

China Res Pwr (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (CR Power) is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Thermal Power; Renewable Energy; and Coal Mining. Thermal Power is CR Power’s strategic development priority, focusing on developing large-scale coastal thermal power plants, heat and power cogeneration plants, and coal-electricity integration projects. CR Power maintains the position of an industry leader as it continuously improves energy utilization efficiency and reduces emission. Renewable Energy segment is engaged in wind power generation, hydroelectric power generation and photovoltaic power generation, as well as the sales of electricity. Coal Mining segment is engaged in the mining of coal mines, as well as the sales of coal. CR Power’s coal business, mainly located in Shanxi, Henan, Hunan, Jiangsu, Inner Mongolia, Guizhou and other provinces, produces, processes and also distributes high-quality coal resources. “

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Carpenter Technology Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor of specialty alloys, including stainless steel and titanium, and various engineered products made from metallic and ceramic materials. These products have been used in planes, cars and trucks, electronic equipment, medical devices and instruments, industrial fittings, sporting goods, and oil and gas exploration and processing. Carpenter engineered materials have been used in hundreds of applications from industrial tools to jet engines to fuel injectors and medical implants. Its engineered materials are known for their dependability, strength, toughness, corrosion resistance, and the ability to stay intact in high temperatures. “

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Castlight Health, Inc. operates as a provider of cloud-based software. Its enables enterprises to gain control over their rapidly escalating health care costs. The Company’s Enterprise Healthcare Cloud allows its customers to conquer the complexity of the existing health care system by providing personalized, actionable information to their employees, implementing technology-enabled benefit designs and integrating disparate systems and applications. Castlight Health, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Central Valley Community Bank is the sole subsidiary of Central Valley Community Bancorp. The Bank operates full-service offices in Clovis, Fresno, Prather, Kerman and Sacramento, plus Real Estate Lending, SBA Lending and Agribusiness Lending Departments. Investment services are also provided by Investment Centers of America. “

Commercewest Bank (OTCBB:CWBK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CommerceWest Bank provides a wide range of specialized commercial banking and financial services to entrepreneurs and small- to mid-sized businesses in southern California. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company offers basic and analyzed checking accounts, money market accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, attorney client services, and escrow accounts. The banks lending portfolio includes lines of credit; term loans; multifamily, construction, and commercial real estate loans; equipment financing; asset-based lines of credit; small business administration loans; state guaranteed programs; and letter of credit. It also offers online banking services, such as balance transfers, stop payments, make loan payments, and loan transfers. The company also offers various cash management services, signature services, and turnaround services. Regional offices are located throughout Southern California in Orange County, Inland Empire and Los Angeles. “

