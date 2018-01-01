Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.43.

ENR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $55.00 price objective on Energizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Energizer from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Energizer from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer (ENR) traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. Energizer has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $60.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,873.19, a PE ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. Energizer had a return on equity of 291.65% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Energizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.02%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in Energizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,743,000. Blue Rock Advisors LLC raised its position in Energizer by 275.0% during the second quarter. Blue Rock Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Energizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Energizer by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,787,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,841,000 after acquiring an additional 33,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Energizer by 425.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 641,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after acquiring an additional 519,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/01/energizer-holdings-inc-enr-receives-consensus-rating-of-hold-from-analysts.html.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of household batteries, specialty batteries and lighting products. The Company is a designer and marketer of automotive fragrance and appearance products. It operates through four geographic segments: North America, which consists of the United States and Canada; Latin America, which includes its markets in Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America and South America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, which consists of its markets in Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.