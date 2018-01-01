Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.43.
ENR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $55.00 price objective on Energizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Energizer from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Energizer from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.
Energizer (ENR) traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. Energizer has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $60.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,873.19, a PE ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Energizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.02%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in Energizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,743,000. Blue Rock Advisors LLC raised its position in Energizer by 275.0% during the second quarter. Blue Rock Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Energizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Energizer by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,787,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,841,000 after acquiring an additional 33,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Energizer by 425.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 641,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after acquiring an additional 519,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.
About Energizer
Energizer Holdings, Inc is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of household batteries, specialty batteries and lighting products. The Company is a designer and marketer of automotive fragrance and appearance products. It operates through four geographic segments: North America, which consists of the United States and Canada; Latin America, which includes its markets in Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America and South America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, which consists of its markets in Asia, Australia and New Zealand.
Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.