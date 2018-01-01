Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $18,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Airain ltd bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 21.3% in the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 32,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 5.3% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) opened at $84.46 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Co has a twelve month low of $73.23 and a twelve month high of $89.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $92,998.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Co will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.58%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 2,003 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $167,591.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,338.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $17,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,084,104 shares in the company, valued at $10,856,017,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 456,088 shares of company stock worth $39,837,286. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Leerink Swann increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $73.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.23 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $92.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing business. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets products in two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The Company’s human pharmaceutical business segment sells medicines, which are discovered or developed by its scientists.

