Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (EIGR) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EIGR. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a buy rating on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.43.

Get Eiger Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ EIGR) opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.78. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $146.70, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.55.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.18. research analysts predict that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 295.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 8,748 shares in the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: “Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (EIGR) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/01/eiger-biopharmaceuticals-eigr-upgraded-to-hold-by-valuengine.html.

About Eiger Biopharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, formerly Celladon Corporation, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of orphan diseases. Its pipeline includes Sarasar (lonafarnib) for hepatitis delta virus (HDV), exendin (9-39) for severe hypoglycemia, and Bestatin (ubenimex) for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and lymphedema.

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.