Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (ETB) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.19

News stories about Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.2752038741323 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (ETB) opened at $16.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $413.64, a PE ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 0.73. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $17.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a United States-based diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more the United States indices on a portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate earnings from the option.

