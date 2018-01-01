Eaton Vance (EV) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Eaton Vance in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group restated a hold rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Eaton Vance in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a hold rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Eaton Vance in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.06.

Shares of Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) opened at $56.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6,658.41, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Eaton Vance has a 1-year low of $41.40 and a 1-year high of $57.71.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 33.45% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $405.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Vance will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 57,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $2,872,515.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dorothy E. Puhy sold 5,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total transaction of $304,079.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 335,966 shares of company stock worth $17,141,999.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EV. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance by 13,411.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,557,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Eaton Vance by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,421,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,748 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Eaton Vance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,813,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 347,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,444,000 after acquiring an additional 222,268 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance by 579.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 239,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after acquiring an additional 204,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp. is engaged in the business of managing investment funds and providing investment management and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals and institutions. The Company operates as an investment advisor to funds and separate accounts. The Company, through its subsidiaries and other affiliates, manages active equity, income and alternative strategies across a range of investment styles and asset classes, including the United States and global equities, floating-rate bank loans, municipal bonds, global income, high-yield and investment grade bonds.

