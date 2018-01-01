Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,899 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.31% of Eagle Bancorp worth $7,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 158.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 38.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 49.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 7.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 376.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) opened at $57.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.20 and a 1 year high of $69.80. The stock has a market cap of $1,978.90, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EGBN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In other Eagle Bancorp news, CEO Ronald D. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total transaction of $1,011,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald D. Paul sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.47, for a total transaction of $332,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,682,251. Company insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for EagleBank (the Bank). The Bank is the Company’s principal operating subsidiary. The Bank is a chartered commercial bank. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank operated 21 banking offices: seven in Montgomery County, Maryland; five located in the District of Columbia, and nine in Northern Virginia.

