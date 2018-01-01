Dycom Industries (DY) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DY. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dycom Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.10.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) opened at $111.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.16. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $73.95 and a 1 year high of $115.38. The firm has a market cap of $3,447.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $756.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.35 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Pacad Investment Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 71.4% during the second quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 257.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc is a provider of specialty contracting services throughout the United States and in Canada. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides program management, engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services for telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

