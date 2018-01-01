Dycom Industries (DY) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.21

News stories about Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dycom Industries earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the construction company an impact score of 47.0374895682648 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Dycom Industries (DY) traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.43. The company had a trading volume of 502,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,176. The company has a market cap of $3,520.00, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $73.95 and a 52 week high of $115.38.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $756.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.35 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. research analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

DY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dycom Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Dycom Industries to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.10.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc is a provider of specialty contracting services throughout the United States and in Canada. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides program management, engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services for telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

