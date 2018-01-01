DXC Technology (CSC) and The Competition Head to Head Comparison

DXC Technology (NYSE: CSC) is one of 185 public companies in the “IT Services & Consulting” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare DXC Technology to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DXC Technology and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DXC Technology N/A N/A -202.97 DXC Technology Competitors $2.79 billion $288.44 million 335.18

DXC Technology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than DXC Technology. DXC Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.8% of DXC Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of shares of all “IT Services & Consulting” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of DXC Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of shares of all “IT Services & Consulting” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DXC Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXC Technology 4.30% 8.51% 3.30% DXC Technology Competitors -22.41% -275.45% -5.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for DXC Technology and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DXC Technology 0 3 3 0 2.50 DXC Technology Competitors 760 4719 7483 171 2.54

DXC Technology currently has a consensus target price of $78.67, suggesting a potential upside of 13.99%. As a group, “IT Services & Consulting” companies have a potential downside of 10.22%. Given DXC Technology’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe DXC Technology is more favorable than its competitors.

Dividends

DXC Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. DXC Technology pays out -164.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “IT Services & Consulting” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 37.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

DXC Technology competitors beat DXC Technology on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company provides digital information technology (IT) services and solutions. The Company provides a range of services, including analytics, applications, business process, cloud and workload, consulting, enterprise and cloud applications, security, and workplace and mobility. The Company offers a portfolio of analytics services, to provide insights and accelerate users’ digital transformation. Its analytics services and solutions include Data Discovery Experience, Data Workload Optimization and Managed Business Intelligence Services. The Company addresses analytic solution needs to run the business, including customer analytic services, warranty analytics, predictive maintenance analytics, social intelligence analytics, healthcare analytics, insurance analytics, data pipeline and operations, banking analytics, airline analytics and operational analytics. The Company also offers e-commerce, finance and administration products and services.

