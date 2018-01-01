Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 859,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.55% of Dorman Products worth $61,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dorman Products by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,406,000 after acquiring an additional 14,697 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dorman Products by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 143,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,271,000 after acquiring an additional 37,769 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dorman Products by 436.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after acquiring an additional 100,087 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Dorman Products by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DORM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. FBR & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Monday, October 30th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Shares of Dorman Products Inc. ( DORM ) opened at $61.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2,061.79, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. Dorman Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.93 and a 12 month high of $88.50.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $224.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.56 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Dorman Products Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc is a supplier of replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks and heavy duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket. As of December 31, 2016, the Company distributed and marketed approximately 155,000 different stock keeping units (SKU’s) of automotive replacement parts and fasteners.

