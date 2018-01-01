Discovery Communications (DISCK) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DISCK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Discovery Communications from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discovery Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Discovery Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of Discovery Communications (DISCK) opened at $21.17 on Friday. Discovery Communications has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,024.57, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISCK. Beach Investment Management LLC. bought a new position in Discovery Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Discovery Communications by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 868,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,885,000 after buying an additional 51,790 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Discovery Communications by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 27,714 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Discovery Communications by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Discovery Communications by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 45,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. 48.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery Communications, Inc (Discovery) is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements. Its segments include U.S.

