Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in Black Hills Corp (BKH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 883,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 82,044 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.65% of Black Hills worth $60,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Black Hills by 8.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Black Hills by 7.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Black Hills by 68.8% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in Black Hills during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Black Hills by 172.5% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BKH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Williams Capital cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Friday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

Shares of Black Hills Corp ( BKH ) opened at $60.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3,214.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.73. Black Hills Corp has a one year low of $57.01 and a one year high of $72.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.84 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Black Hills Corp will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation is a holding company. The Company is an integrated energy company, which is focused primarily on regulated utilities. The Company operates through segments, including Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, Oil and Gas, and Corporate. As of December 31, 2016, the Electric Utilities segment generated, transmitted and distributed electricity to approximately 208,500 customers in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado and Montana.

