Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $60.69 Million Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.52% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $60,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 124.1% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,088.9% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ TTWO) opened at $109.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12,520.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.56, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.33. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc has a 1-year low of $48.58 and a 1-year high of $120.62.

In other news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $3,466,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,019 shares in the company, valued at $40,556,735.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael Dornemann sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $651,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,074.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,504 shares of company stock valued at $7,729,606 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TTWO. Cowen downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 9th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Saturday, September 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.23.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc is a developer, publisher and marketer of entertainment for consumers around the world. The Company develops and publishes products through its labels, Rockstar Games and 2K. It operates through publishing segment. It has a portfolio of software content for the hardware platforms in a range of genres, including action, adventure, family/casual, racing, role-playing, shooter, sports and strategy, which it distributes across the world.

