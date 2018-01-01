Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $59.30 Million Position in Dynegy Inc. (DYN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dynegy Inc. (NYSE:DYN) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,057,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,258 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.61% of Dynegy worth $59,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DYN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dynegy by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,864,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,577,000 after buying an additional 702,231 shares in the last quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Dynegy during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,997,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dynegy by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,405,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,895,000 after buying an additional 145,268 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Dynegy by 11.3% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,283,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,886,000 after buying an additional 231,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Dynegy by 62.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,034,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,823,000 after buying an additional 784,221 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dynegy Inc. (NYSE DYN) opened at $11.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,709.67, a P/E ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.90. Dynegy Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $12.84.

DYN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Dynegy in a research note on Monday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks cut Dynegy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynegy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank cut Dynegy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup set a $12.00 price objective on Dynegy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.34.

Dynegy Company Profile

Dynegy Inc (Dynegy) is a holding company and conducts the business operations through its subsidiaries. The primary business of Dynegy is the production and sale of electric energy, capacity and ancillary services from the fleet of 18 operating power plants in six states totaling approximately 12,300 megawatt (MW) of generating capacity.

