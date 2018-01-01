Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.11

Media stories about Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dicks Sporting Goods earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the sporting goods retailer an impact score of 46.1262423786908 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,228,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,173. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $23.88 and a 1 year high of $56.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,130.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.57.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 price target on Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research cut Dicks Sporting Goods from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicks Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.28.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc is an omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an assortment of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories in its specialty retail stores primarily in the eastern United States. The Company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and other specialty concept stores, and Dick’s Team Sports HQ, an all-in-one youth sports digital platform offering free league management services, mobile applications for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and FanWear and access to donations and sponsorships.

