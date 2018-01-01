Diamond Resorts International (DRII) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Diamond Resorts International (NYSE:DRII) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Diamond Resorts International earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.659991801585 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Diamond Resorts International (NYSE DRII) remained flat at $$30.22 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,110.00, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 2.01. Diamond Resorts International has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $30.27.

Diamond Resorts International Company Profile

Diamond Resorts International, Inc (DRII) is engaged in the hospitality and vacation ownership industry. The Company operates through two segments: hospitality and management services, and Vacation Interest Sales and Financing. Its hospitality and management services segment manages a network of resort properties and provides services to a member base across the world.

